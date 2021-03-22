Malang Box Office Collection: All About Aditya Roy Kapur And Disha Patani's Film

The Mohit Suri directorial Malang hit the screens on February 7, 2020. The film garnered a good response at the box office and ran strong for quite some time in theatres. Malang starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead role along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in crucial roles. Talking about the film and its box office updates, here’s a look at the Malang box office collection to date.

Malang box office collections started off well given the cast and the fact that it was an action film that appealed to a wide audience, and also managed to maintain this over the weekend and weekdays. Malang was also Aditya Roy Kapoor's highest solo opening day grosser, surpassing Aashiqui 2's 5.15 crore. After Tanhaji and Street Dancer 3D, Malang's opening day collections were the third-highest of 2020, but that is only due to the year's limited number of films.

Malang budget and earnings

According to Box Office India, the first-week collection amounted to â‚¹38,02,00,000. The Total Nett Gross was â‚¹57,96,50,000. The film was budgeted at â‚¹64,00,00,000 and the Worldwide Gross managed to garner â‚¹83,42,62,500.

Malang to get a sequel

Malang received mixed reviews from critics upon its initial release but went on to become a box office success. The success of the film has paved the way for a sequel to be made. The sequel to Malang will be released soon, according to the film's creators. Producer Ankur Garg said in a statement that the Malang team is "overwhelmed" by the reaction and is working on a sequel. There have also been rumours that Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, who co-starred in Ek Villian, will reprise their roles in the sequel.

About the movie

The film followed Aditya Roy Kapur, aka Advait, who goes on a murder spree after his girlfriend, Disha Patani, dies. Anil Kapoor plays a cop who becomes addicted to drugs after the death of his daughter. Kunal Khemmu portrays a trustworthy cop who is also dealing with marital issues. Malang explores each character's darker side. Malang was shot in various locations throughout Goa. Several beaches and churches can also be seen in the frames.