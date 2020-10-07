Mallika Sherawat Hits Back At User Who Blamed Her Films For Sexual Assault Against Women

Mallika Sherawat on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to hit back at a user who blamed her movies for sexual violence against women. Expressing her anger over that comment, Mallika asserted that 'mentality' like his needs to be changed.

The user wrote, "But the kind of roles you have played in Bollywood movie contradict your statement. Don’t you think the kind of message you deliver through your movies also play an important role. Improvement should start from the person who is making the statement first." To this, Mallika said, "So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape!!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen"

The user's response came on Mallika's tweet that was about Hathras rape case. Mallika wrote, "Unless india reforms it’s medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase."

So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape!!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen https://t.co/I5XdN7zAA6 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) October 7, 2020

Unless india reforms it’s medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) September 30, 2020

To deny an already broken & grieving family their daughters last rites is barbaric #hatrashorror #Hatras — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) September 30, 2020

About the Hathras case

The 19-year-old woman was reported to have been gangraped in Hathras on September 14 following which four people were arrested. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital by which time the matter had drawn shock, outrage and dismay across the nation, rising manifold as the victim succumbed. Over the subsequent days, numerous political personalities demonstrated in New Delhi and made their way towards Hathras stating an intent to meet the victim's family.

Initially, the Uttar Pradesh government hesitated, blocking persons like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Noida border following which they attempted to move to Hathras on foot, ending in a scramble with the police where Rahul Gandhi even fell albeit suspiciously, at which Congress party began a fresh set of protests. Other political leaders also attempted to go to Hathras. Some, like Trinamool's Derek O'Brien were undoubtedly subjected to rough treatment.

Explosive: Rahul Gandhi’s Hathras right-hand man boasts bloody plot to trigger caste riots

Meanwhile, in a move that drew even more outrage, the Hathras police conducted a mid-night funeral for the victim, against the wishes of the family which wanted to wait till dawn. Top Hathras police officers including the SP would later be suspended by the Yogi administration for this action. They claimed to fear a law & order problem had they waited, as their explanation.

Hathras SDM to probe village head's allegation of Bhim Army impersonating victim's kin

Two autopsy reports of the victim, however, have decreed injuries to the neck, among others, as being the reason for her death and not mentioned sexual assault, and after the first one, the UP ADG, citing said report, claimed that no rape had taken place. Later, in videos emerging of the victim's mother narrating the incident from earlier, she stated that strangulation at the hands of a 'Thakur' family's son was what had taken place, not mentioning rape. The victim's brother's initial complaint to the police had concurred with this. The Uttar Pradesh government, being represented by SG Tushar Mehta in the Supreme Court, also cited the forensic reports to submit that there had not been any sexual assault.

The truth of the matter is to be looked into by the CBI, whereas the Allahabad High Court has also taken suo-moto cognisance, while the SIT team constituted by Yogi Adityanath has been given more time. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has registered an FIR alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence via the Hathras case, and alleged SDPI, PFI and Amnesty links pertaining to this and also specifically to a 'Justice For Hathras' website will be probed by the ED on the angle of funding.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.