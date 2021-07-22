Mallika Sherawat Once Refused To Shoot An Item Song With Om Puri And Rajpal Yadav

Actor Mallika Sherawat, who hasn't appeared in any silver screen projects, for some time had previously reigned like a queen in the Bollywood industry and essayed many memorable characters. A previous incident of the actor's starry tantrums has surfaced recently in which the former refused to shoot an item dance in her film Bin Bulaye Baraati with actors including Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav and Gulshan Grover. Mallika Sherawat moved to the US in 2013, where she is currently staying in Los Angeles.

Mallika Refused to perform alongside Om Puri and Rajpal Yadav

When Mallika was supposed to shoot an item number for the film Bin Bulaye Baraati, where veterans like Gulshan Grover, Om Puri and others like Rajpal Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari and Johnny Lever were to watch the beauty dance in the song as planned by the makers. The planned sequence was disapproved by the actor who wanted to dance on the item number alone.

According to Mid-Day, the actors’ note called the incident 'shocking', further stating that they had gone for the shoot thinking that they would be filling the sequence together. The actors shook hands with Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, but when they went to get their hair and makeup done, the choreographer had vanished. Ultimately, the film's director, Chandrakant Singh, had to take over and direct the song, the note mentioned.

This led to Ganesh Acharya choreographing Mallika for the song on a separate day. During that time, a source, in a statement to a publication had mentioned that the instance was historical. The other actors were filmed separately and then their clips were stitched with that of the main song, it added. The source further added that Mallika was also supposed to shoot with Aftab Shivdasani and Priyanka Kothari, which she agreed to do as it was just one shot that was done on a later date.

Ganesh Acharya refuted the rumours of Mallika's tantrums

Later, when Ganesh Acharya was approached for a statement, he said that he shot with Mallika on a separate day but it had nothing to do with the story that was circulating. He added that the actor was supposed to shoot the song alone with other actors joining her later. Commenting on shooting with other actors separately, he stated that he shot with Om Puri, Mukesh and other actors separately but that could have been due to convenience, time constraints, cost-cutting or date problems, mentioning that the separate shootings were 'strange'.

