Mallika Sherawat Shares A Still From 'Rk/RKay', Says 'excited About My New Film'

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat has been giving her fans a sneak peek from her upcoming film Rk/RKay. On May 4, 2021, The Pyaar Ke Side Effects actor took to her Instagram story to share a new still from the film featuring her. In the picture, she has donned a traditional look.

Mallika Sherawat's latest still from Rk/RKay

In the picture shared by her, Mallika has worn a peach-coloured saree and a light blue blouse. Her hair is styled in waves, left open and parted at one side. A rose is also tucked in her hair giving an elegant touch to her look. Her look is accessorised with a pair of heavy earrings and a bangle. Sherawat is also sporting a black bindi. Sharing the picture, Mallika, wrote, "Excited about my new film".

Image courtesy- @mallikasherawat Instagram

Rk/RKay details

The movie is directed by Rajat Kapoor. According to a report by PTI, the idea of the film is based on a man losing his reflection. His reflection crosses the world of reflections and enters his real life. The plot centres on a filmmaker whose film is not working out as he had planned. The lead of his film also is missing. Along with Mallika and Rajat, the cast of the film also includes Kubbra Sait and Ranvir Shorey essaying prominent characters. Mallika also shared the teaser of the film on her Instagram. The teaser saw Mallika and Rajat enacting a scene of the film. Rajat Kapoor also appears in a pensive mood.

The 44-year-old actor recently also shared her favourite song from the film on Instagram. The song is a compilation of the sequences Mallika and Rajat enact on the stage as a part of their film. While sharing the video, Mallika wrote, "My Favorite song Rk/RKay". She also informed that the movie will release in theatres and virtual cinemas in the United States and Canada on May 14, 2021.

A look into Mallika Sherawat's Instagram

Mallika often treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures on Instagram. She recently shared a couple of photos donning a heavy traditional green and yellow saree. She is posing for the camera by holding her earrings in her hand. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Playing Dress up to cheer up".

Image courtesy- @mallikasherawat Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.