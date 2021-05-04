Last Updated:

Mallika Sherawat Shares Favourite Song From Rajat Kapoor's Directorial 'Rk/RKay'

Mallika Sherawat also revealed that the film directed, and written by Rajat Kapoor will be released theatrically in the US & Canada on May 14.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle to share her favourite song from her upcoming film Rk/RKay. She also revealed that the film directed, and written by Rajat Kapoor will be released theatrically in the US & Canada on May 14.

Kapoor turned to crowd-funding for his film. In a brief write-up of how the film came about, Kapoor said on the website Crowera that the story began with the idea of a man losing his reflection. The reflection comes to the real world from the world of reflections, and eventually takes over the man's life. But something was missing.

Kapoor then wrote the story of "RK/R Kay" -- about a filmmaker, whose film is not shaping up as he had imagined. The protagonist of his film disappears. Finally, he lands up in real life. RK finds him, and now they must send him back into the film so the film can be completed.

Mallika Sherawat plays the female lead alongside Rajat Kapoor in the film. The film has been recognized by the Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival and Shanghai International Film Festival.

