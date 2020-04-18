Manav Kaul Shares Gripping Video About Lockdown, Netizens Put On Thinking Caps

Amid the coronavirus lockdown where people might be suffering from this feeling of being trapped inside their house and nothing else to do, Bollywood actor and theater artist Manav Kaul expressed his emotions on lockdown by comparing it with animals who are caged and are used as a source of entertainment. The amazing heart-wrenching video forced Twiteratis to wear on their thinking caps

Manav Kaul shares a gripping video

The Tumhari Sulu actor narrated his thoughts with a beautiful video where he expressed how with the current situation he feels like a monkey who is trapped within the four walls and people out are expecting him to entertain. The actor shared a small video along with his voice-over where he can be heard describing his nightmare where he saw himself thirsty and on a search hunt for water.

This sudden thought woke him up from his sleep and made him ponder about those animals who are caged and might be dreaming about walking freely in the jungle. He said that amid the lockdown when he roams around the entire house and at last stand out in his balcony for some fresh air, he feels like a monkey in a zoo who is being teased by the people, thrown stones at so that he jumps and entertain people outside.

Manav concluded the gripping video by asking people to wear on their thinking caps and realize the fact that once when the lockdown gets over, will people be able to entertain themselves? Will people be able to understand that how selfishly they used animals for their entertainment and kept them thirsty.

Twitter pours support

The intriguing video left a great impact on the people and his fans bombarded the comment section with their words of appreciation. Some fans wrote that they were completely glued on to their mobile phones while watching the video. One of the users shared a meme where he can be seen expressing his emotions after watching the video. In the meme, a man can be seen giving a standing ovation. Another user just poured in their hearts for the amazing video. A third user thanked Manav for sharing such a video amid the lockdown.

Sukoon bhara magar Satya. Amazing @Manavkaul19 Sir — PRABHAKAR PATHAK (@pathak3010) April 18, 2020

जानवरों को भी हम इंसानों की तरह पीड़ा मुक्त जीवन जीने का अधिकार है — Sanchit Jain (@sanchitcwa) April 18, 2020

Kya likha hai sir 👌. Everyone should listen this. — Shubham (@walkingmiless) April 18, 2020

