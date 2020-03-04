Saina: All You Need To Know About Parineeti Chopra's Reel Life Coach Manav Kaul

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most popular faces in the Bollywood film industry. She is best known for her performance in the film titled Kesari where she featured alongside Akshay Kumar. Her last on-screen appearance was in the movie Jabariya Jodi, which was released in the year 2019. Currently, she is gearing up for her upcoming release which is Amole Gupte’s, Saina. The much-anticipated film chronicles the story of the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal and her rise to fame.

Saina is based on the life of the Badminton champion Saina Nehwal. The actor is reported to be seen featuring alongside Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul in the upcoming sports biopic. Manav Kaul has been essaying various roles in the film industry. Here is everything you need to know about Parineeti Chopra's reel life coach Manav Kaul:

Who is Parineeti Chopra's reel life coach Manav Kaul?

Bollywood director and theatre personality Manav Kaul has carved a niche in the film industry. Manav Kaul won one of the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film titled Tumhari Sulu. The film was released in the year 2017.

Manav Kaul stepped into the Bollywood film industry as a film director with the 2012 movie Hansa. He was also the screenwriter for the film. The directorial debut film revolves around Hansa, a young boy and his sister, Cheeku and they are searching for their missing father.

Manav Kaul made his acting debut with the movie, Jajantaram Mamantaramm, which released in the year 2003. The movie based on Jonathan Swift's famous novel Gulliver's Travel. The fantasy action-comedy movie features Manav Kaul playing the role of Jeran.

Manav Kaul has also been widely appreciated for his outstanding performance in the movie Kai Po Che!, released in 2013. He played the role of Bishakh Joshi, Omi's (role played by Amit Sadh) uncle, a right-wing politician in the flick. Some of his best movies include City Lights (Vishnu Sir) and Jolly LLB 2 (played the role of Iqbal Qasim). He has also appeared in TV series like Ghol (played the role of Dacunha) and The Verdict - State vs Nanavati (played the role of Kawas Nanavati), that airs on Zee5 and ALT Balaji.

