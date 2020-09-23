Manav Kaul Quits Twitter And Instagram; Admits Getting 'distracted'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bollywood actor Manav Kaul spoke about his decision to quit Instagram and Twitter and opined that there is too much happening online and everything is not necessary. Explaining the reason behind quitting social media, Manav Kaul revealed that he is currently authoring his debut novel, which is based on a writer. More so, the actor also admitted that he requires some time off to prepare for his next role.

Also Read | At 6th Corps Commander-level Talks, India Demands Restoration Of Status Quo Ante: Sources

'I was getting distracted': Manav Kaul

Adding to the same, Manav Kaul confessed that he was getting distracted due to social media. In his interview, Manav Kaul also spoke about social media toxicity and said that it is a game where celebrities get brutally scrutinised, which has become a part and parcel of their lives. More so, Manav Kaul opined that netizens often go round and round without understanding the situation. The actor also mentioned that he logs into social media only when he wishes to speak about his acting and directorial projects.

Also Read | India Has The Highest Number Of COVID-19 Recoveries In The World: Union Health Ministry

In his interview, Manav Kaul also spoke about the 'Bollywood favouritism and groupism' furore on social media. The actor mentioned that he wishes to be friends with everyone, however, confessed that he is a boring person. Kaul further clarified that he is not part of anything that’s happening around.

Also Read | At 6th Corps Commander-level Talks, India Demands Restoration Of Status Quo Ante: Sources

On the work front:

Manav Kaul was appreciated for his performance in Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. Starring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul in the leading roles, the story of the movie revolves around the life of Sulu, an ambitious housewife, who lives happily with her husband and her son. However, the story gets further interesting when Sulu’s life changes and she wins a contest for a night show at a radio station. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Vidya Balan bagged the Filmfare Award For the Best Actress for her performance in the film.

The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming release, Saina. The much-anticipated film chronicles the story of the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal and her rise to fame. Directed by Amole Gupte, the movie also stars actors like Paresh Rawal and Ankur Vikal in prominent roles. In the movie, Manav plays the role of Saina’s coach.

Also Read | At 6th Corps Commander-level Talks, India Demands Restoration Of Status Quo Ante: Sources

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.