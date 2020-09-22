India Has The Highest Number Of COVID-19 Recoveries In The World: Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday highlighted that India has reported the highest rate of COVID-19 recoveries in the world. The Ministry informed that the recovery rate has crossed 80 percent mark with the total number of recoveries reaching 4497867. Out of these, over one lakh recoveries have been registered in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country has reached 975861 while the total tally of fatalities has reached 88935.

19.4% of total recoveries: Health Ministry

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "We get swayed by the narrative that India has over 50 lakh cases, but we forget that nearly 45 lakh people have already recovered. India has the highest recoveries in the world. India contributes 17.7 per cent share in the total COVID-19 cases (globally). However in terms of recovered cases, India shares 19.5 per cent of the total recovered cases."

The Health Secretary informed that 6.5 crore tests have been conducted while nearly 12 lakh COVID tests were conducted in a single day. Bhushan credited the high recovery rate to the country's strategy of early isolation and seamless hospitalization. He also highlighted the 'exponential increase' in COVID testing infrastructure and stated that the country now has 1,1,776 labs in both the public and private sectors. The Health Secretary added that the testing in Punjab needs to be increased.

Furthermore, Bhushan said, "We have to chase the virus. The facility of beds availability needs to be put in the public domain. Instill confidence in people. New cases are being reported from a few states. We have sent our central teams to such places. PM will also keep a watch on it. States have to create a control room for oxygen facility," he added.

