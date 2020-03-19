Mandana Karimi Says She Can't Meet Her Family In Iran Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has now been declared a pandemic by the WHO. The governments of all the nations have asked their citizen to practice social distancing by minimizing human contact and being in self-quarantine. International travel has almost stopped due to Coronavirus lockdown. In such situations, many people are away from their families with no way to meet them. Stuck in a similar situation is the actor, Mandana Karimi.

Mandana Karimi cannot meet her family due to Coronavirus lockdown

On Mandana Karimi's Instagram, the actor posted a video of herself talking about her family. She reportedly said that they are stuck in Iran given the Coronavorus lockdown and the situation is stressing her a lot. Her family is living inside for 33 days now and the actor's mother could not even come to India during Holi.

Further in the video, Mandana Karimi revealed that she tried to keep herself busy with work. But now, due to Coronavirus lockdown, she has been asked to stay at home. The actor also clarified in the video that she had worked until the previous day before she had met a deadline at work. Mandana has also said that it was ensured that the set was made safe for work and everything was taken care of her.

In the video, Mandana has also urged her fans to also stay at home as advised by doctors to stop the spread of COVID-19. The virus has been said to spread through human contact. Many countries have imposed a Coronavirus lockdown. People are also taking safety measures by wearing masks.

