Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Venice Shows Signs Of Improvement

Rest of the World News

At a time amid coronavirus when Italy has been under complete lockdown, many people have taken to social media to share pictures of the improvements across.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus scare: Venice experience an unexpected side effects of COVID-19 breakdown

At a time, when Italy is under complete lockdown due to the upsurge in the cases of coronavirus, which crossed 31,000 on March 18, the tourist hotspot of Venice is seeing a positive side effect amid the restrictions. Since the lockdown was imposed last week, many people have taken to social media to share pictures of the improvements across.

Venice shows signs of improvement

Many people took to social media to share pictures of the city canals being filled with cleaner water and fishes swimming around. One of the users shared a collage of pictures where viewers can see four different angles of a canal. In one of the pictures, a pair of Swans can be swimming while the rest of the pictures showed the clean water and fishes in it.

The post drew several comments from netizens, with many pointing out that it was not just the swans but also the dolphins were back.

 

 

The Venice mayor’s office reportedly said that these changes were not due to the improved water quality but because of less traffic on the canals which allowed the sediments to stay at the water bed. Also, the lockdown has also played a major role in bringing down pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in the city.

