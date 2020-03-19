Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Venice Shows Signs Of Improvement

At a time, when Italy is under complete lockdown due to the upsurge in the cases of coronavirus, which crossed 31,000 on March 18, the tourist hotspot of Venice is seeing a positive side effect amid the restrictions. Since the lockdown was imposed last week, many people have taken to social media to share pictures of the improvements across.

Venice shows signs of improvement

Many people took to social media to share pictures of the city canals being filled with cleaner water and fishes swimming around. One of the users shared a collage of pictures where viewers can see four different angles of a canal. In one of the pictures, a pair of Swans can be swimming while the rest of the pictures showed the clean water and fishes in it.

Here's an unexpected side effect of the pandemic - the water's flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever. The fish are visible, the swans returned. pic.twitter.com/2egMGhJs7f — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) March 16, 2020

The post drew several comments from netizens, with many pointing out that it was not just the swans but also the dolphins were back.

Even the dolphins are back at the shore in some parts of Italy, because ferries and other boats no longer disturb them.https://t.co/b4dpmOPYPt — Gigi ☯️ (@dergigi) March 17, 2020

It's good to see nature recovering so fast from humans — Money Printer MASCHINE (brrrrr) ⚙️📉 (@tuliparbitrage) March 17, 2020

OMG that is beautiful! — Danya Egelé (@DanyaEgel) March 18, 2020

The Venice mayor’s office reportedly said that these changes were not due to the improved water quality but because of less traffic on the canals which allowed the sediments to stay at the water bed. Also, the lockdown has also played a major role in bringing down pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in the city.

