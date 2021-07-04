Mandira Bedi Changes Her Instagram Profile Picture After Husband Raj Kaushal's Demise

Mandira Bedi, known for her television and movie appearances recently witnessed the demise of her husband, Raj Kaushal. Though she did not come out in public or on social media to express her grief, she did pay a tribute to Raj Kaushal that was spotted recently on her official Instagram account.





Mandira Bedi mourns the demise of her husband, Raj Kaushal by changing her Instagram DP

IMAGE: MANDIRA BEDI INSTAGRAM

Mandira Bedi recently took to her Instagram handle and changed her display picture to black in order to pay respect to her husband and mourn his loss. Her husband, Raj Kaushal was one of the prolific filmmakers of Bollywood who has played different roles in a couple of movies. He made his directorial debut with Arshad Warsi starrer, Anthony Kaun Hai and later produced movies namely My Brother… Nikhil, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He was also the stunt director of the 1992 movie, Bekhudi directed by Rahul Rawail.

Raj Kaushal's sudden demise

Raj Kaushal passed away at the age of 49 on June 30 due to cardiac arrest. His funeral took place at Shivaji Ground in Mumbai on the same afternoon where numerous celebrity artists along with Mandira and her family and friends attended his last rites. A prayer meeting was also held on Saturday,July 4, at Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi’s residence that included her parents, artists from the entertainment industry namely Mouni Roy and others. However, there were many other celebrities such as Neha Dhupia, R Madhavan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Manoj Bajpayee, etc who paid their condolences virtually through their respective social media handles.

That some people are still commenting on Mandira Bedi’s dress code or choice to carry out her husband Raj Kushal’s last rites shouldn’t surprise us. Stupidity is more abundant than any other element in our world after all .. — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 2, 2021

As Mandira Bedi chose to perform her husband’s last rites, she was criticized by many to which singer Sona Mohapatra and some others came in to support her. She stated in a tweet how it wasn’t surprising to know that people were still commenting on Mandira Bedi’s dress code or choice to perform her husband Raj Kushal’s last rites. Referring to the people who trolled Mandira Bedi on her dress choice, Mohapatra even stated how stupidity was more abundant than any other element in the world.

IMAGE: MANDIRA BEDI FACEBOOK

