Mandira Bedi Gets Emotional As She Shares husband Raj Kaushal's Last Project's Poster

Mandira Bedi gets emotional as she shares Raj Kaushal's last project Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar

Mandira Bedi took to her Instagram and shared the poster of her late husband Raj Kaushal's last project Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar. As she shared the poster of the upcoming show, Mandira wrote that it broke her heart to know that her husband couldn't see his hard work on the screen. She wrote, "Raj had a crazy passion for his work and when a great idea hit him, there would be a sparkle in his eye and a new spring in his step. And he had that look his eye and that unabating high energy all through the writing and making of #AkkadBakkad."

She added, "His belief and passion for the project, is what drove him and is there for all to see in the show. It breaks my heart that he can’t see his labour of love, see its natural and successful end. But am thankful to #AmazonPrimeVideo for seeing the show through and putting out his last piece of work. I hope audiences enjoy it as much as he did making it."

Earlier the makers of the show dropped the teaser of Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar that stars Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari. The show is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30, 2021, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The news of his demise was confirmed by actor Ronit Roy to PTI. Kaushal was a well-known director in the industry and is best known for directing movies such as Shaadi Ka Laddoo, which also starred Mandira, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Anthony Kaun Hai? and producing My Brother… Nikhil. Bedi and Kaushal had been married for almost 23 years and have two kids together.

Image: Instagram/@mandirabedi