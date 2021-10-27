Raj Kaushal's Last Project 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' To Release In November

On Wednesday, the online streaming giant Amazon Prime unveiled the teaser of its upcoming crime web series titled Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar, which is backed and helmed by the late Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi's deceased husband. Raj Kaushal left for the heavenly abode on June 30. His family, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment industry have been recalling his memories on many occasions.

According to the news agency, ANI, the producers of Raj Kaushal's last directorial, Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar have decided to release the project on November 3 on Amazon Prime Video. The web series features Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari.

Raj Kaushal's Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar to release this Diwali

On October 27, the filmmakers dropped the official teaser of the forthcoming project. In the teaser clip, Bhargav Sharma (essayed by Vicky Arora) along with his friends can be seen hatching a plan to open India's first fake bank and get people to deposit money in it and flee with the moolah.

The teaser, so far, has received positive reviews from the viewers. Many of them have dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Several of them have also expressed their excitement for Kaushal's last project. A fan commented, "It looks so promising[sic]," while another one wrote, "Super impressed. Can't wait to watch it[sic]." A netizen chipped in, "Woohoooo... it's Binge O Clock[sic]." Another one added, "This is EPIC. so proud of you... can't wait to see it[sic]."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal was 40 when he passed away due to a heart attack several months ago. Since then, Mandira has been trying to get back to normal. The actor often shares how grateful she is to have her family by her side. In August, on Raj Kaushal's birth anniversary, Mandira Bedi shared how they used to celebrate Independence Day as Raj's birthday was on August 15.

Earlier this month in an interview with PTI, Mandira opened up about how she gets her motivation to keep working from her kids. Mandira shares her 10-year-old son Vir and five-year-old daughter Tara with her late husband. In the interview, she said, "My motivation to keep working striving and doing better... My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I Do I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. The reason that I have the courage, strength. The reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them."

(Image: Instagram/@primevideoin/rajkaushal)