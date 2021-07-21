Mandira Bedi Is Grateful For Her Family; Celebrities And Netizens Flood Love And Support

Following the tragic passing of filmmaker Raj Kaushal at the age of 49, his wife Mandira Bedi showed nothing but immense courage in public. The couple were married for over 23 years and have been doting parents to two children. On July 30, the filmmaker died due to a heart attack.

Mandira Bedi expressed gratitude towards her family

After the news of Raj Kaushal's death broke out in the media, many celebrities and netizens came forward with their love and support for the Shanti actor. However, Bedi had one constant pillar of strength throughout the ordeal and that is her family. Expressing her gratefulness towards her parents and kids, Bedi took to her Instagram to share an adorable family picture and penned a heartfelt caption dedicated to them. She wrote, 'Only Love. ❤️🧿 #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness 🙏🏽 #gratitude #love #thanks'.

Netizens and celebrities extend their support

Netizens and media personalities were quick to flood the comments section with condolences and love for the actor. Actors like Zakir Khan and Mouni Roy dropped support under the post while many spammed fire and heart emojis. Netizens also commended Mandira Bedi's strength and her ability to brave through this unfortunate incident.

Pic Credit: Mandira Bedi's Instagram

More on Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal

Since the passing of her husband, Bedi took to her Instagram several times to pay him an emotional tribute. The actor shared several snaps of their date where they were seen sipping on wine together. In another post, Bedi shared an image of 'Raji' handwritten on a page while in her recent post, she finally broke her silence to pay her respects. She wrote, '25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough..' while sharing some of their pictures, reminiscing the happy times together.

Raj Kaushal directed three movies in his brief career as a filmmaker namely Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He also produced My Brother… Nikhil and worked as a stunt director in the movie Bekhudi. Mandira Bedi rose to prominence in the television series Shanti and became famous after appearing as a sports presenter in the early 2000s.

IMAGE- MANDIRA BEDI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.