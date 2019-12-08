Mandira Bedi Posts A 'fab Body' Picture, The Internet Asks A Very Impt. Question

Mandira Bedi is a popular household name because of being associated with television daily soaps since the 90s. She has been a part of the serial Shanti and hosting initial IPL seasons. But apart from being famous for her villainous acting skills in TV dramas, the actor is famous for her exercise routine and her diet plan that keeps her fit and active even in her 40s. The celebrity recently took to social media and posted a picture where she was seen flaunting her amazing body. However, netizens had a rather important question to ask, and that is if she was 16 years or 47 years old. See the pictures below-

Mandira Bedi leaves internet stunned:

Bedi takes up 100-day challenge:

Mandira Bedi had taken a 100-days fitness challenge to prove it to herself and others that nothing in this world is impossible. She had earlier taken a 40 days challenge and after succeeding in it she took a 100 days challenge. Mandira Bedi works out for 40 minutes every day and posts a video of the same on her Instagram account, for her fans to get motivated.

This was the first video Mandira Bedi had posted on her Instagram account announcing her challenge. She said that she completed the 40 days challenge and now, she wants to raise the bar to make it a 100 days challenge. The challenge that she has taken up is the 100 days of healthy living challenge in which she will be exercising for 45 minutes and will be walking a minimum of 10,000 steps daily. She also mentioned that she would be following a strict and healthy diet in this challenge.

