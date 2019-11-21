Mandira Bedi's Fitness Regime: 100 Days Challenge And Workout Videos Of The Actor

Mandira Bedi is a popular household name because of being associated with television daily soaps since the 90s. She has been a part of the serial Shanti and hosting initial IPL seasons. But apart from being famous for her villainous acting skills in TV dramas, the actor is famous for her exercise routine and her diet plan that keeps her fit and active even in her 40s.

Mandira Bedi's workout videos that will motivate you to start exercising

Mandira Bedi had taken a 100-days fitness challenge to prove it to herself and others that nothing in this world is impossible. She had earlier taken a 40 days challenge and after succeeding in it she took a 100 days challenge. Mandira Bedi works out for 40 minutes every day and posts a video of the same on her Instagram account, for her fans to get motivated.

This was the first video Mandira Bedi had posted on her Instagram account announcing her challenge. She said that she completed the 40 days challenge and now, she wants to raise the bar to make it a 100 days challenge. The challenge that she has taken up is the 100 days of healthy living challenge in which she will be exercising for 45 minutes and will be walking a minimum of 10,000 steps daily. She also mentioned that she would be following a strict and healthy diet in this challenge.

For some of us, calories don't count on a weekend but, Mandira Bedi happens to take up her challenge even then. She had recently travelled to Maldives for a quick vacation with her son and her husband. She was seen enjoying a yoga session surrounded by the sea. In the other video, she was seen taking full advantage of her king suite, by running around and sweating out all the calories she might have consumed on her vacation.

Mandira Bedi had completed the 100-day challenge and posted a video about the same. Although the actor has successfully completed 100 days of healthy living, she seems unstoppable. She has now taken up a new 365 days of healthy living challenge setting up serious fitness goals for us.

