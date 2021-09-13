Mandira Bedi Talks About The 'void' After Husband Raj Kaushal's Demise, Fans Offer Support

Actor Mandira Bedi is an active user of Instagram. She uses the social media platform to share her daily thoughts and keeps her followers updated. Since Mandira lost her husband, Raj Kaushal, earlier this year, she has been trying to resume her life. However, she still feels the void in her life without Raj Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, Mandira Bedi, recently shared a post with 'void' written in it. The actor also added a sad smiley in the caption of the post. As soon as Mandira posted, her friends showered her with love. Actor Mouni Roy commented on the post and wrote, "Love you…" Vidya Malavade also sent her positivity and affection as she wrote, "Sending you an ocean of love my M ❤️."

The actor's fans also poured in love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Big hug 🤗 there are going to be good days, great days and bad days. Just hang in there ❤️." Another one tried to cheer Mandira and wrote, "Stay strong Mandira. You have a lifetime of memories. And two beautiful children. It may seem very disoriented now but trust me all will be fine soon one day. No matter how hard it is to believe. You will overcome this unimaginable grief."

Mandira Bedi talks about her life's gaping void

Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal, breathed his last on June 30, 2021. Since then, Mandira has been trying to get back to normal. The actor often shares how grateful she is to have her family by her side. Last month, on Raj Kaushal's birth anniversary, Mandira Bedi shared how they used to celebrate Independence Day as Raj's birthday fell on August 15.

She shared a photo with her late husband and wrote, "15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Raj's Birthday.. ❣️ Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did... The gaping void will never be filled 💔 Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. 🙏🏽 Peaceful and surrounded by love.." Gul Panag, Mouni Roy, Hansika Motwani and several others showered Mandira with love via comments.

(IMAGE: MANDIRA BEDI'S INSTAGRAM)