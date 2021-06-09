Mandira Bedi's Latest Instagram Video Has BTS Connection; Leaves Fans Amazed

Television personality and actor Mandira Bedi is a fitness enthusiast and often shares glimpses of her workout regime with her fans. The actor recently posted a video of herself on Instagram in which she is sharing her morning routine which includes doing squats with weights. While her fans were amazed by the video, it is her caption that left them excited and in awe.

Mandira Bedi's latest video has a BTS connection

Taking to Instagram, Mandira shared a video of herself doing certain exercises holding dumbbells in her hand. The actor is wearing a black sports bra along with red and black printed leggings and shoes. In the video, Mandira has added BTS' Butter as the music in the background. She also made a BTS reference in her caption that read, "This morning workout was #smoothlikebutter What’s life without a little weight on your shoulders and off!?!" and went on to tag BTS in the video. Check it out.

Reactions to Mandira Bedi's video

No sooner did Mandira share the video on Instagram, comments poured in from all sides. Mandira's followers went gaga over the fact that she is a fan of the K-pop band and took to the comments to share their excitement over the same. Many netizens also lauded the actor for her workout regime and called her an "inspiration." Take a look at some of the comments below.

A look at Mandira Bedi's fitness videos and pictures

Mandira never misses out on her workout regime and her Instagram page is proof of the same. The actor often posts video and stories where she is motivating her fans to also take up fitness as a lifestyle. Check them out here

A peek into Mandira Bedi's Instagram

The actor recently shared a throwback picture from the days when she was pregnant with her son Vir. Posting a picture from the time she was in the hospital, the actor shared that her son Vir is her best production ever. In the picture, Mandira is seen flaunting her baby bump while wearing hospital clothes.

On the work front, Mandira was last seen on Qubool Hai 2.0 which streamed on Zee5 alongside Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti. Her latest series SIX dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on May 27. In SIX, Mandira plays the role of a badass cop. The actor will be next seen the Tamil movie Adangathey in which she will be sharing screen space with G. V. Prakash Kumar and Surbhi. The movie is scheduled for an August 2021 release.

