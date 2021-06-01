Maniesh Paul Helps BMC Workers In Cleaning Post Cyclone Tauktae, Distributes Ration Kits

Post the destructive cyclone Tauktae that caused damage to life and property, actor and stand-up comedian Maniesh Paul extended support to BMC workers. The actor helped the BMC cleaning staff to clean the beaches in Mumbai post the cyclone. The cyclone had left beaches littered with waste including plastic bags and more.

Maniesh Paul helps BMC workers

With the support of the actor, BMC has cleared over 2000 tons of garbage in a single day. Offering a helping hand to the relentless services, according to ANI, Maniesh has donated an undisclosed amount along with ration kits including pulses, rice along with other essential grocery items across the beaches in Juhu, Versova, Mahim, Bandra, Shivaji Park, and more.

The 39-year-old actor partnered with Chinu Kwatra, founder of Khushiyaan Foundation to organize the donation drive in a bid to help the BMC cleaners. Sharing insights into the same, Chinu said, "It was extremely thoughtful of Maniesh to extend his support for the BMC workers and we are glad to be a part of his contribution. He provided ration kits to the families as a mark of respect and admiration for their hard work towards the society."

Apart from this, Maniesh has also donated shoes for underprivileged kids to the NGO Khushiya Foundation. Meanwhile, on the work front, Maniesh, who is known for his extraordinary sense of humour, has recently launched his own podcast offering more aspects of his versatility, along with his latest talent of writing. From a long list of television reality shows to his credit to remarkable performances on the silver screen, Maniesh has carved a place for himself as an outstanding artist.

Cyclone Tauktae

Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat since 1998 as it battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening. Cyclone Tauktae had impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi where rainfall was witnessed.

IMAGE: PTI/ANI/MANIESHPAUL/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.