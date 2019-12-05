On Manish Malhotra's Birthday, Here Is A Look At Some Of His Best Work In Bollywood

Manish Malhotra is one of the most celebrated designers in Bollywood. The designer celebrates his birthday on December 5. From wedding collections to event outfits, he has perfected it all. Known for hosting elegant fashion shows all over the world, the designer's parties are also some of the most popular ones in town. Malhotra has also designed for a series of films. Here are some of the best films that Manish Malhotra designed for.

Bollywood films that Manish Malhotra has designed for

Student of the Year 2

This film is the second instalment in the Student of the Year series. This one stars Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Seal. Manish Malhotra really amped up his design game by styling Tara Sutaria as the girl-next-door turned into a diva. The film follows the life of a few teenagers who get caught up in a love triangle.

Kalank

Kalank is a family drama based in the pre-independence era. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan. The film follows the lives of six characters entangled in search of love and separated by familial obligations. Manish's contribution to this film was a rich and heavy line of ensembles that really enhance the characters' looks.

Dhadak

Dhadak is the Bollywood remake of the popular Marathi film Sairaat. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The film follows the lives of two teenagers who fall in love and the caste drama that follows. Manish Malhotra's costumes were really different than his usual signature glamorous ones, as the film requires sombre outfits for strong characters.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a film that deals with women empowerment. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Malhotra used a lot of colours in the film, which were instrumental in defining the characters' bubbly natures.

2 States

The film is based on a novel of the same name by Chetan Bhagat. It is reportedly based on the real-life love story of the author. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Singh. He showed the diversity of the characters of Alia and Arjun in the costumes as the film revolved around a couple with diverse backgrounds.

