Manish Malhotra Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goes Under Home Quarantine

Designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram on Friday night and shared a note in which he said that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. In his statement, he mentioned that he is currently under home quarantine and is following safety protocols according to his doctor's advice. “I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care,” the designer wrote. As soon Manish Malhotra's health update was up on the internet, Vaani Kapoor, Candice Pinto, Rohini Iyer, Aalim Hakim, Punit Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Zeeshan Siddique, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rohit Reddy, Ananya Birla, Bhavana Pandey, Saba Pataudi, Huma S Qureshi, Sophie, Sunny Singh, Tahira Kashyap, Karishma Tanna, and several others, wished him a speedy recovery.

This year, Manish Malhotra's Lakme Fashion Week event took place with utmost grandeur. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for his recent collection. Speaking about Kartik, Manish wrote, "The very charming, dapper, suave and chic as the perfect and fabulous muse to my collection of 2021 at the first-ever drive-in concept fashion show. Kartik Aaryan, love always." Malhotra also shared another BTS video that featured Kiara.

He gave a sneak peek into the time when the team was working on her outfit's fittings. He went on to call the actor stunning and added that she was sparkling glamour. Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale took place on March 21, Sunday. Apart from Kartik and Kiara Advani, Hina Khan, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Aahana Kumra, Pooja Hegde, Lara Dutt and Divya Khosla Kumar also walked the ramp.

In the last week of March, the designer was also spotted at Amrita Arora's home as she had organised a small get-together at her residence. Many stars like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, among others, graced the event and in no time, photos and videos from the party surfaced all over social media. Manish Malhotra, Amrita and Maheep shared many glimpses and wrote, "Squad Goals."

