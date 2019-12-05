Manish Malhotra's Muses That Have Often Posed In His Designs

When talking about celebrity designers, the first name that comes to mind is Manish Malhotra. Many celebrities are often seen donning the designer’s outfits for various events, including weddings and award functions. After designing the clothes, another aspect that comes into play is a designer’s muse. While Manish has worked with almost the entire industry, here are a few muses of the star that have been popular -

Muses of Manish Malhotra

Pooja Hegde

Pooja is often seen on Manish’s social media handle, beautifully pulling off his designs. The star was recently seen wearing a grey Manish Malhotra lehenga. The lehenga's pink embroidery with a deep-neck sleeveless blouse. The star completed the look with bracelets and statement earrings.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline, who was last seen in Netflix’s Drive, was recently seen donning a yellow sequined saree. The star topped the saree with a singlet silver blouse. She is seen wearing statement earrings with a puffed ponytail in this picture.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat is seen carrying an ice blue lehenga from the acclaimed designer. The blouse has an embroidered floral design with ruffled sleeves, and the lehenga has a similar design on the waistline. The star let her hair loose and chose to wear statement earrings.

Tara Sutaria

With a singlet grey blouse, the star donned a silver sequined saree. Letting her hair loose, the star wore a layered studded neckpiece.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri is seen carrying a yellow Manish Malhotra saree with sequined stripes and a little embroidered design at the end. The star wore a lacy cream coloured blouse with studded emerald earrings and a layered necklace with a similar design.

