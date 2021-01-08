Manisha Koirala Shares Selfie With 'lots Of Filters And Make-up'; See Picture

Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram on January 8, 2021, to share a picture of her in specs and a face full of make-up. The actor believes there are days when it is okay to have makeup and filters on, as she says in her caption. Check out the post and know what fans have to say:

Manisha Koirala’s ‘lots of make-up’ selfie

Actor Manisha Koirala has shared a selfie today on her Instagram profile. She can bee seen wearing make up in the picture. The actor has put on some red lipstick with winged eyeliner and has her hair tucked behind in a bun, while she dons a black turtleneck. In the caption, she says that there are days when you get to use make-up and filters.

She penned, “Lots of filters n makeup” followed by a series of laughter emojis and then added, “and there are days for that !!”. The post has been liked by many of the actor’s followers and fans and has over 7.5 likes so far. They have also dropped some love for her in the comments under the post, take a look.

Manisha Koirala’s Instagram

The actor is fairly active on the photo-sharing platform and uses it to share pictures from her trips, family functions and with her friends. Koirala, who is also a cancer-survivor uses her account to talk about cancer awareness and causes that help people get through the disease. In some of her recent posts, she shared the news of her book Healed, being translated into Nepali, which is also the actor’s native language.

On the work front. Koirala was last seen on-screen in the Netflix original movie Maska, as an owner of an old Parsi café in Mumbai, Diana Irani and mother of Prit Kamani’s character Rumi Irani. The actor was also seen playing a pivotal role in the movie Prasthanam, starring Sanjay Dutt. She is to be seen next in the Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy movie 99 Songs.

