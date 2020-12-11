Manisha Koirala Quotes Tracy Johnston; Shares A Pic From Her Visit To Pashupatinath Temple

On December 10, 2020, Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself posing at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal. Manisha can be seen wearing a red and black dress with some sunshine enhancing her beauty. She flaunted a bright smile as she posed for the camera. Many of her fans dropped lovely comments on the post.

Manisha Koirala shares a pic from her visit to a temple

Also read: Manisha Koirala Quotes Gabrielle Berstein; Says 'I Am Willing To See Things Differently'

In the caption, Manisha wrote, “PART OF THE URGE TO EXPLORE IS A DESIRE TO BECOME LOST.”- TRACY JOHNSTON. Thank you @subeksha.khadka.totw for a smiling picture. Outfit by @muku_boutique. M&H by @kirtii.joshii” with a smiling face emoticon. The place in the picture was tagged Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Many fans complimented her beauty and showered love in comments.

Subeksha Khadka commented, “& You look effortless” with a red heart and shining star emoticon. A fan complimenting her wrote, “Exquisite… Lady in Red” with a heart-eye face emoticon. Another fan commented, “Aww…. Statue came out of the temple… beautiful… picture perfect”. A user simply called her ‘gorgeous’ while several others called her ‘beautiful’ and dropped red hearts.

This is not the first time that Manisha has spread her charm on social media. She is an active social media user and frequently updates her fans about her personal and professional life. In her another recent post, Manisha shared a pair of throwback pictures. The place tagged in the picture was ITC Windsor Manor. In the picture, Manisha looked elegant wearing a white checked top with a cap and plain black palazzo pants. She wore minimal make-up and completed her look with black sunglasses. In her another picture, she can be seen sitting on a box and looking in the opposite direction as she posed for the camera. She held a Chanel bag in her hand.

Also read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Manisha Koirala Shares Pic Of Great Grandfather Dressed As Gandhi

A week ago, Manisha shared a close-up and candid picture of herself. She added a quote by author Gabrielle Bernstein. She wrote, “'I am willing to see things differently. I am willing to see love… Trust that your wounds are exactly as the Universe planned. They were divinely placed in your life in the perfect order so that you could show up for them with love and remember the light within.’ Gabrielle Bernstein. Picture by @akarma123”. In her picture, she wore minimal make-up and red lipstick. Her hair was styled in curls and kept loose.

Also read: Manisha Koirala Shares Several Throwback Pics From Her ‘total Detox’ Trip, Check Out!

Image Source: Manisha Koirala Instagram

Also read: Manisha Koirala Says She Has Faced Scenarios Worse Than Pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.