Manisha Koirala Shares An Unseen Picture From Her First But Incomplete Film Pheri Bhetaula

Actor Manisha Koirala shared an image from her first film Pheri Bhetaula on July 9. It was a Nepali film that could not be completed due to some reasons. Koirala was working on the film a year before her Bollywood debut. She is seen dressed in a pink floral salwar suit sitting next to her co-star. Take a look at her post:

Someone sent this picture on net of my first film #pheribhetuala many moons ago in #Pokhara #myfirstfilm pic.twitter.com/0C6fZoUHDC — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) July 9, 2020

Pheri Bhetaula is a 1989 romantic film that featured Manisha Koirala and Prakash Adhikari. Although the film was never completed, she was signed on for another Nepali project which was set to be Mother India's remake but even that project never took off. Manisha went on to make her Bollywood debut with Saudagar in 1991.

Saudagar was directed by Subash Ghai and featured Raaj Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Amrish Puri and Manish Koirala. The plot of the film revolved around two friends, Veeru and Rajeshwar, who end up becoming enemies. They confront their enmity years later when their grandkids fall in love with each other.

Manisha Koirala ruled Bollywood for almost two decades before her return to Nepali cinema. The actor was seen in Rajniti in 2009. Directed by Nepali director Dipendra Kumar Khanal, the film focused on political issues.

On the work front, Manisha Koirala made her OTT platform debut with Maska in March 2020. The film featured Jaaved Jaaferi, Prit Kamani, Shirley Sethia, and Nikita Dutta. It revolved around an aspiring actor who wants to turn his back on his family's long-standing business to make it big in the entertainment industry.

She was earlier seen in Prassthanam as Saroj Pratap Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Ali Fazal. She was also seen essaying the character of Nargis Dutt in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju in 2018. As for her upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy's directorial venture 99 songs. The film revolves around a struggling singer and his journey of self-discovery.

She will also be a part of Geeta Malik's India Sweets and Spices. The plot revolves around Alia who comes home for the summer and discovers her family's hidden secrets that make her question everything about her family. Manisha has also been roped in for Naseeruddin Shah's Freedom.

