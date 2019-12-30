Manisha Koirala Visits Anil Baluni Amid His Treatment, Imparts Inspiring Words Of Wisdom

There have been brave examples, in the entertainment and film industry alone, of celebrities successfully beating cancer. One of the most prominent names has been Manisha Koirala. As Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anil Baluni too receives treatment for the disease, he was paid a visit by the actor.

The politician conveyed his gratitude to the Sanju star for boosting his morale. Baluni also shared that her ‘valiant’ victory over cancer and her story of ‘grit and courage’ was ‘motivating’ for him. Manisha too wished him a speedy recovery by asserting that cancer is 'conquerable' with advanced medical treatments.

Sharing a photograph from the hospital, where the duo is all smiles, Baluni wrote on Twitter, “Renowned actress Manisha Koirala came to visit me in hospital. I sincerely thank her for boosting my morale in fight against cancer.

He added, "She herself defeated cancer valiantly and shared her experiences with me. Her story of grit and courage was quite motivating. Thank you @mkoirala Ji.”

Here are the posts

Manisha Koirala replied to the BJP leader.

Today with advanced medical treatments #cancer is conquerable..Wishing @anil_baluni ji a speedy recovery & good health!! 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Wqo56z8ivj — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) December 29, 2019

Anil Baluni, who has served as National Spokesperson of BJP, was even elected as the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Uttarakhand. He is currently recovering at a hospital in Mumbai.

Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. The actor underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and other procedures for treatment in the USA. The following year itself she announced that she was cancer-free.

The Dil Se star also shared her experiences of the tough phase in a book titled Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life.

Earlier, another cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh had visited Anil Baluni in the hospital.

Yes We Can, Yes We Will...defeat cancer!



Wishing Shri @anil_baluni ji all the best as he bravely fights his ailment and gets ready to serve people with renewed vigour and resolve....Good Luck pic.twitter.com/jBO1mRKp3p — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 5, 2019

