Manoj Bajpayee Admits He Wanted To Play JD Chakravarthy's Role In Satya

Satya completed 25 years since release on Monday. Recently, Manoj Bajpayee shared his thoughts on his iconic role of the ambitious gangster Bhiku Mhatre in the 1998 film. Based in Mumbai, the film focused on the underbelly of the world of crime.

3 things you need to know

Satya was released on July 3, 1998.

The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is widely regarded as a huge influence on the gangster genre in Bollywood.

The film turned out to be a game changer for him.

Bhiku Mhatre was a blessing in disguise for Manoj Bajpayee

In an interview with Film Companion, The Family Man actor confessed that initially, he was not thrilled about playing the role of Bhiku Mhatre and wanted to play the lead role, which eventually went to JD Chakravarthy. However, as time passed, the actor came to realise that the character he portrayed was the perfect fit for him.

(Manoj Bajpayee's career took off after Satya released | Image: Twitter)

The actor disclosed that there was a deal in place for him to play the title role in Satya, but the director had a different vision. He said that the filmmaker wanted to cast someone with a commanding presence, rather than just an actor. Manoj said that he got sad after hearing the news as he felt that the director did not believe in him.

However, he later acknowledged that it was a blessing in disguise as he was given the opportunity to work on a role that suited him perfectly.

Manoj Bajpayee recalls being uncertain about the role

Manoj Bajpayee shared that despite everyone's excitement about his performance, he remained uncertain about whether they were doing it right. A constant feeling of uncertainty weighed him down. This feeling was overpowering because of the unconventional nature of the film, as no one in the industry was making such a gritty crime drama at the time.

Satya also stars Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla and Shefali Shah. The film gained critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of the underworld in Mumbai. Additionally, the film's songs, particularly tracks like Goli Maar and Sapne Mein, received immense praise and are still remembered.