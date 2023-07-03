Urmila Matondkar Pens Cryptic Note On Nepotism On Satya's 25th Anniversary: No Awards...

Satya, starring Manoj Bajpyaee, Urmila Matondkar and Shefali Shah has completed 25 years since release. On the special occasion, some of the actors associated with the movie took a trip down memory, reminisced about the past and shared posts on social media. However, leading actress Urmila expressed her disappointment and penned a cryptic note.

3 things you need to know

Urmila Matondkar portrayed the role of Vidya in the gangster film Satya.

Satya was released on July 3, 1998 and is widely regarded as a huge influence on the gangster genre in Bollywood.

The movie received several accolades upon release and has acquired a cult status.

Why is Urmila Matondkar disappointed on Satya's 25th anniversary?

Urmila Matondkar took to her Twitter handle to pen a note on Satya completing 25 years since release. The actress expressed her disappointment and revealed that she never received any recognition for her role. Urmila wrote that despite playing a simple and naive chawl girl at the peak of her career, marked by glam roles, no one paid attention to her character.

(Urmila talks about doing a de-glam role in Satya | Image: Urmila Matondkar/Twitter)

She also talked about how she never received any award or nomination for her role. The Rangeela actress tweeted, "But NO what did that have to do with “acting”.. so no awards n not even nominations." Urmila Matondkar concluded her tweet by writing, "So sit down n don’t talk to me about favouritism n nepotism." The Judaai actress also shared a few stills of her character from Satya.

Satya turns the tide in Bollywood

Satya was a gritty and raw film that showcased the Mumbai crime scene in a realistic manner. Today, the film has completed 25 years. The 2-hour-long movie introduced several new talents in the entertainment industry both on and off camera. Manoj Bajpayee's career also took off after the film's release.

