Manoj Bajpayee Shares An Interesting Picture Of A Tomato, Netizens React; See Here

Manoj Bajpayee, like other celebrities, has been very active on social media amidst the lockdown. The actor, who is currently quarantining in the mountains with his family, regularly shares updates from day to day life with his fans. He took to his social media on May 27th to share a picture of a tomato with an interesting shape.

Manoj Bajpayee shares an interesting picture of a tomato armchair

In the picture, the actor is seen holding the odd tomato closely in his hands. Asking his fans the question that is on his mind, he wrote, "A tomato or an arm chair???? #miracle". [sic] Fans were quick to respond to Manoj Bajpayee in the comments section. One user wrote, "A tomato in arm chair style ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜".

ALSO READ | Manoj Bajpayee Shares An Adorable Picture With A 'selfie Bomber'; Check It Out

Adding another perspective on the picture, one user asked, "Why not thumb chair or tomato bean bag??". Many of the fans asked the actor if the fruit was from his farm. Throwing in their own thoughts, another user wrote, "nature's fault is the most beautiful miracleðŸ™‚".

ALSO READ | Manoj Bajpayee Shares His Thoughts On Lockdown With A Heart-touching Poem

Manoj Bajpayee earlier took to his social media to announce to share a video with his fans. He is seen reciting a poem by director Milap Milan Zaveri titled Bhagwan Aur Khuda. Composed by Lilo George, the poem is based on communal harmony and talks about the futility of conflict between religions. Fans and many celebrities like Dia Mirza, and Anubhav Sinha shared their enthusiastic comments on the video.

ALSO READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Insulted Me In Front Of Manoj Bajpayee, Alleges Aaliya Siddiqui

In an earlier interview with a news agency, the actor revealed that he is unbothered by the chaos in the outside world. Bajpayee was shooting for a web series with Deepak Dobriyal in the hills when the lockdown was announced. Post that, he has been staying there with his family and the crew.

Talking about working on the OTT platforms in the same interview, the actor said that the fact that there is no box office pressure is the most liberating aspect of it. He revealed that he felt that when he was working on The Family Man. Bajpayee added that he could think of wild experiments for his performance and could go ahead and actually do it.

On the work front, the actor was last seen on the Netflix show Mrs Serial Killer which released on May 1. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Mohit Raina, the thriller revolves around a wife whose husband gets framed and imprisoned for serial killing. Now, she needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer to prove her husband's innocence.

ALSO READ | 'I Completely Welcome It,' Says Manoj Bajpayee On Mixed Reactions To 'Mrs Serial Killer'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.