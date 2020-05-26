'I Completely Welcome It,' Says Manoj Bajpayee On Mixed Reactions To 'Mrs Serial Killer'

Manoj Bajpayee's contribution to Bollywood has been remarkable. In addition to establishing a name in the film industry, Bajpayee has also taken digital platforms by storm with his impeccable performance in several web-series that garnered a lot of applause from the audience. The actor was recently seen in the Netflix Original, Mrs Serial Killer, which released on May 1, 2020.

Although the crime-thriller received a mixed reaction from critics as well as the audience, Manoj Bajpayee as Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukerjee did not disappoint to amuse the viewers with his stellar performance as a psycho killer. Despite having a shorter role in comparison to Jacqueline Fernandes and Mohit Raina, Bajpayee not only outshined his co-stars but also the script of the film with his spine-chilling acting finesse. Therefore, an online portal recently reached out to the actor to get his response regarding the mixed reviews that Mrs Serial Killer received from the masses.

Manoj Bajpayee on 'Mrs Serial Killer' receiving a mixed response from the audience

Manoj Bajpayee recently sat down for an interview with an entertainment portal wherein he spoke about the mixed reaction that his recent Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer has gotten so far. In his response, Bajpayee expressed saying there will be some who will not like it, while a few would not. However, according to him, conflicts of opinions are bound to happen and he completely welcomes it.

Furthermore, the actor added that it is also a truth that people have watched it massively, as it was in the trending list for a week. Therefore the Family Man actor thinks one cannot take away the fact that people have gone ahead and not cared about the reviews. He also feels that the audience has seen it and formed their own opinion, which makes it remarkable.

Elaborating more on the response that his character has received, a grateful Manoj Bajpayee said people loved his performance and also loved Dr. Mrityunjoy's character in the film. He added saying his character is not of that great length, but it still managed to surprise and shock people the way it turned south. So, he has been getting a lot of fantastic feedback from the masses, expressed the actor himself.

Check out the trailer of 'Mrs Serial Killer' below if you haven't already:

