Manoj Bajpayee Shares 'moments With The Greats' Rajinikanth, Dhanush At National Awards

Manoj Bajpayee is currently celebrating his third National Film Award. The actor was honoured with the award for Best Actor for his film Bhosle. Several celebrated film stars attended the ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee relived his fanboy moment as he shared a photo with Megastar Rajinikanth. He also posted some snaps with South star Dhanush and the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee shared a series of heartwarming moments from the 67th National Awards 2021. The first photo has the Family Man actor indulged in a conversation with legendary actor Rajinikanth. Manoj Bajpayee donned a black formal outfit while Rajinikanth stunned in white. The next photo saw Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush posing together. The Dial 100 actor also shared the photo of him receiving the accolade from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Sharing the photos, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Some moments with the greats during the national film awards ceremony!!" Several celebrities from the industry wished the actor for his award. Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Konkana Sen, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Anup Soni and several others congratulated him and showered him with love.

Manoj Bajpayee has previously been honoured with two National Awards, Best Supporting Actor for Satya and Special Jury Award for the feature film Pinjar. In Bhonsle, Bajpayee played the titular role of a retired policeman, diagnosed with stage four brain tumour, who lives in a colony, dominated by locals. He befriends a North Indian girl and her brother, targetted migrants by local politicians. The drama is written and directed by Devashish Makhija. Manoj Bajpayee also served as the film's co-producer.

Details about Rajinikanth and Dhanush's National Award

Megastar Rajinikanth was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The actor has a career span of over four decades. Despite turning 70, he still aces the roles of the lead protagonist and gives away various blockbuster films.

Dhanush was honoured with the Best Actor Award for his role in Asuran at the award ceremony. Dhanush starter Asuran is a period drama, based on Poomani's novel Vekkai, influenced by the real-life Kilvenmani massacre of 1968. The film was written and helmed by Vetrimaaran.

Image: Instagram/@bajpayee.manoj