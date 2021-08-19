Manoj Bajpayee Speaks On Acting Process; Shares How He Copes Up With Anxiety Before Shoot

Best-known for his outstanding role in The Family Man Manoj Bajpayee made an interesting revelation. According to reports by ANI, the actor still feels nervous before shooting for a project. Manoj Bajpayee has been in the entertainment industry for over 25 years.

The actor recently opened up about his acting process and how he coped with anxiety before commencing a shoot. He mentioned that he gives great importance to the script of the project he is shooting for. As per ANI he said, “Script plays an important role in every film. I follow my script very seriously. I keep reading it. I keep making notes just to remind myself about all the scenes. I am fascinated with scripts that I agree to work on. I keep going through it till I know it backwards and know each and every scene. I always get nervous before the shoot...so to get rid of that nervousness I keep reading my script.”

The versatile actor also mentioned that he loves the process of getting into the skin of the on-screen character he will be playing. Speaking about it he said, “I love the whole process of getting into the shoes of my character. My process is extremely extensive. I annoy my directors by asking I don't know how many questions. I love asking questions. I love getting into the depth of my script. So, with each film, I try to follow this process only.”

The actor took on roles in films including Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh and more. More recently, he has been taking the OTT world by storm in series like The Family Man, Dial 100 and Ray. He believes OTT is a blessing and mentioned that he can learn from the actors on OTT platforms. He said, “There are so many fabulous actors who are working on OTT. Their performance is so amazing that I keep learning a thing or two from them. Also, over the years our industry was making films that did not accommodate these many actors but OTT has changed it. It's a blessing for every department.”

With inputs from ANI

Image: Primevideoin-Instagram