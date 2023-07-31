Manoj Bajpayee Wins Best Actor Award For Joram At Durban International Film Festival

Manoj Bajpayee has added another feather in his cap. At an international film festival where his upcoming film Joram was screened, the actor received a lot of accolades for his performance. To note, the Satya star was seen in two releases this year, Arun Batra's film Gulmohar alongside Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar, and the OTT legal drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

3 things you need to know:

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram is a thriller film.

It first premiered internationally in February 2023.

The film has not yet released in India.

Manoj Bajpayee wins big at DIFF

Earlier this month, Manoj Bajpayee's thriller Joram was screened at the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF). The festival authorities, via their official website and social media handles, have now announced him as the Best Actor. In the tweet, the DIFF also gave the film's synopsis that reads, "Keeping a baby safe is difficult, even with the best resources. Committing to this while being on the run and in a believable fashion is a cinematic feat."

Manoj Bajpayee, while talking of the psychological thriller, said, “On sidewalks, behind trees in the darkness of a cityscape, through a train chase, navigating home on the run, and finally coming face-to-face with the person who wants you dead – all while carrying an infant on your back deserves praise."

It should be noted that the forthcoming movie also scored the award for Best Cinematography at the festival. Earlier, it premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, and received a subsequent screening at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming projects

In Joram, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen as Darsu. Talking of the character, the actor said the "significant contrast" makes Dasru an "intricate character". "On the outside he looks like an ordinary man that people may not even notice, but in no way is he a common man! A brilliant story with such impactful characters!" he added.

Apart from this, the thrice National Award winner will also be seen in Despatch. Directed by Kanu behl, the journalism thriller has no release date attached to it.