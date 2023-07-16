Aparshakti Khurana Shares Throwback Photo With Manoj Bajpayee In 'questionable Moustaches'

Aparshakti Khurana has arguably carved a niche for himself with his choice of films. The actor is now slowly making the transition from playing an ancillary lead to the parallel lead. The actor was recently found reminiscing about his journey and one of his first films - Saat Uchakke.

3 things you need to know

Not just acting, Aparshakti Khurana has also dabbled as a radio jockey and television host before switching over to pursue a career in films, full-time.

The actor debuted with the 2016 blockbuster Dangal in which he played the role of Omkara.

The actor has gone on to feature in some popular films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni aur Woh.

Aparshakti Khurana reminisces about the start of his Bollywood journey



The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share an old picture featuring himself alongside acting heavyweight Manoj Bajpayee and Nitin Bhasin. The picture was a still from one of his first films Saat Uchakke. He quipped about the funny moustaches the three were sporting in the film before proceeding to marvel over the fact that he got to share screen space with Bajpayee in his "very first film."

(One of Aparshakti Khurana's first films was Saat Uchakke with Manoj Bajpayee | Image: aparshakti_khurana/Instagram)



The actor also appreciated the "humble" journey he has had with stardom. Khurana's caption read, "Questionable moustaches, but unquestionable love for this one #SaatUchakke @disneyplushotstar P. S - Yes I was blessed to share the screen with Sir Manoj Bajpayee in my very first film. Looking back today, at my humble journey, I feel I was brought up well."

Aparshakti Khurana is transitioning to parallel lead roles



Aparshakti Khurana carved a niche for himself by consistently starring as the trusty voice of reason for the main lead in rustic, small-town films. These include him playing Bhushan Mishra to Varun Dhawan's Badrinath in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Bittoo to Rajkummar Rao's Vicky in Stree and Faheem to Kartik Aaryan's Chintu Tyagi in Pati Patni Aur Woh, to name a few. Very recently, the actor played the antagonist in the Madhavan starrer Dhokha: Round D Corner. Khurana is currently shooting for Helmett, directed by Satram Ramani. He was last seen in Vikramaditya Moywane directed web series Jubilee.