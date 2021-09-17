Manoj Bajpayee's Father Hospitalised In Delhi, Actor Halts Shoot In Kerala

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father has been admitted to a Delhi hospital following his critical health condition. The actor, who was shooting for his upcoming project in Kerala, immediately rushed to the national capital to be with his family.

According to the reports, Manoj's father’s condition is quite critical. After learning about his father’s critical condition, the actor left the shooting incomplete and left for Delhi. As of now, the actor has given no update on his father’s health.

Manoj Bajpayee's father hospitalised

The Family Man actor recently shared an interesting anecdote about his father in an interview with news agency ANI. He spoke about how his father used to push him to complete his study before pursuing acting as a career.

“I came from my village in Bihar to Delhi at the age of 18. I joined Delhi University. Finishing my graduation was my father's dream. He did not want me to leave my studies. So I really wanted to fulfill his dream and somehow managed to complete the course and take a degree.”

Earlier, Manoj made headlines for a criminal defamation complaint that he has filed against Kamaal Rashid Khan. The self-proclaimed reviewer Khan had posted an objectionable tweet tarnishing Manoj’s image KRK while reviewing his last OTT release The Family Man 2. Following this, the actor moved an Indore court and filed a complaint under IPC section 500.

Manoj Bajpayee’s success with The Family Man 2

Created by Raj Nidhimoru and Krishna D.K, the spy-thriller The Family Man 2 received numerous accolades. Even Manoj’s performance was highly appreciated and it bagged him an award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne(IFFM) 2021. On his success, the 52-year-old said that it is a big win not for him but for the team of the web series.

"It is a big win not for me but for the team of 'The Family Man', because be it film or a web series, it is teamwork that matters. Yes, my character, Srikant Tiwari, has been loved by everyone and it is also one of the top shows in the world now. So, I am happy that the web series worked, it has got loved globally! That is fantastic."

The Family Man 2 streaming on Amazon Prime Video also stars Samantha Akkinneni in the lead role. Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Seema Biswas are among the other cast of the series.

Meanwhile, Manoj was last seen in Ray, a Netflix anthology based on the short stories written by Satyajit Ray. In the series, he acts alongside Gajraj Rao and Raghuvir Yadav.

(Inputs from ANI)