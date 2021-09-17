Manoj Bajpayee Replies To A Fan's Poll Of Who's The Best Among Him, Nawazuddin & Pankaj

Actor Manoj Bajpayee who is known for his acting prowess recently had a sweet reply to a fan's opinion poll on Twitter. The Family Man 2 actor who enjoys a massive fan following has always left fans stunned with his performance on screen. On September 16, one of the Twitter users posted a collage featuring Bajpayee, Nawaz, and Pankaj on the micro-blogging site and asked the opinions of the other as to ‘who is the best?’.

Sharing the picture, the fan wrote, "Who is the best?" and tagged the three actors of Indian cinema in the caption. Manoj was quick to take notice and replied to the user, "These two names (nawaz and Pankaj) are THE best !!! Mera naam dekar aapne mera ohada badha diya !!! Dhanyavaad!! (By giving my name you raised my status!!! Thank you!!)". The Padma Shri actor's reply is winning hearts all over the internet and fans chimed into the comment section to appreciate him for his generosity.

These two names (nawaz & Pankaj) are THE best !!! Mera naam dekar aapne mera ohada badha diya !!! Dhanyavaad!! https://t.co/e7c1rpZAR1 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 16, 2021

One of the fans of the actor wrote, "Forget the comparison had Manoj been in Hollywood he would have easily won the triple crown of acting by now.". While, another wrote, " You are the best Sir but a little modest than others .. we love you so much and wish you best always.".

For the unversed, The three versatile actors have shared screen space in the crime thriller and Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Gangs of Wasseypur. The actors are amongst the much-loved method actors of Indian cinema. Previously, Manoj and Pankaj, who share a great bond got together for a small dinner at the latter’s home. Manoj had shared the pictures from the get-together on Twitter and thanked Pankaj for his great hospitality and amazing food prepared by his wife.

“An evening with my old-time senior &friend @VineetK00989283 and our dear @TripathiiPankaj at the latter’s (Pankaj’s) place for fish & rice !! What great hosts Pankaj and Mridula are !! फिर जल्दी मिलना होगा मीट भात के लिए ![sic] (Soon we shall meet for chicken and rice) (sic)”, he had tweeted then. Pankaj Tripathi has been a huge fan of Manoj Bajpayee since the beginning of his career. Manoj told comedian Kapil Sharma on his show that he once stayed at a hotel from where Pankaj stole his slippers.

An evening with my old time senior &friend @VineetK00989283 and our dear @TripathiiPankaj at the latter’s (Pankaj’s) place for fish & rice !! What great hosts Pankaj and Mridula are !! फिर जल्दी मिलना होगा मीट भात के लिए !! 🤗🤗❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nfm0qXIgSR — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 4, 2021

IMAGE: Instagram/@PANKAJTRIPATHI/MANOJ.BAJPAYEE/PTI