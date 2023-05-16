Manushi Chhillar Talks About Her Cannes 2023 Debut: I’m Happy To See...

Manushi Chillar, the former Miss World, is brimming with excitement as she prepares to represent India on the International stage at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. With her victory in 2017, she elevated India’s prominence in the pageant world, joining the esteemed group of women who have captured the coveted crown. Now, she is eager to shine a light on India’s cinematic achievements at Cannes.

Expressing her delight, Manushi shared, “ I am happy to see more representation from India at Cannes." She acknowledged the progress made in the Indian film industry, where in the past, only a handful of actors would attend festivals like Cannes. She remarked, "It is good that the numbers have been growing and there is more interest in this part of the world. I'm happy to see more representation from India."

While this marks Manushi’s first appearance at Cannes, she radiates a genuine sense of enthusiasm for her fellow debutant. Her humility and support for others exemplify her true Miss World spirit. Recently, celebrating her 26th birthday, Manushi received an outpouring of love and accolades from her fans, colleagues in the film industry, and close friends.

Manushi Chilllar Work Front

Turning to her professional endeavors, Manushi has a packed schedule ahead. She will be seen in the film Tehran alongside renowned actor John Abraham, as well as in Operation Valentine alongside Varun Tej. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2022 film Samrat Prithviraj. It also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Manushi won the title of Miss World in 2017.