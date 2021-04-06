Manushi Chhillar Shares Pic Of 'work In Progress', Fans Call Her 'real Beauty'

Indian model and actor Manushi Chhillar recently posed for a photo while her hair and makeup were being done. Manushi, who has been Miss World 2017, is all set to make her acting debut with Prithviraj. She would star opposite Akshay Kumar.

Manushi Chhillar's 'work in progress' pic

Manushi Chhillar recently took to her Instagram handle to share a black and white image of her getting ready. While Manushi posed for the photo, her makeup artist was applying lipstick. On the other hand, her hairstylist was spraying her hair. Manushi captioned the photo as 'Work In ProgressðŸš§'.

Thousands of likes and hundreds of comments reached Manushi's photo in no time. While some of her fans showered their love in the form of 'heart' and 'love' emojis, several others called her 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous'. One of her fans wrote 'You look so beautiful in the comment section. Many of her fans also wrote they are waiting to see her work.

Manushi Chillar's work mode

Manushi recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her getting ready for a shoot. The actor shared a BTS picture of herself. In the candid picture, Manushi was with her stylist Sheefa Gilani and makeup artist Mehak Oberoi. In the caption, Manushi wrote 'Work modeðŸ”› #BTS'.

Her fans rushed to the comment section of the post to shower their love for the actor. Along with her fans, Miss South Africa 2017, Dr Ade van Heerden and makeup artist Mehak Oberoi also commented on the photo. Dr Ade van Heerden called her 'Beautiful ðŸ˜'.

Her fans have been commenting on the post ever since Manushi shared it. Some of them complimented her for her smile while some were drooling over her beauty. Here's how her fans have reacted to the photo.

Manushi Chhillar's movies

Manushi Chhillar will be debuting in the upcoming Bollywood film Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. This Aditya Chopra film is the story of Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar, while Manushi plays his wife, Sanyogita. The film also cast Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Sakshi Tanwar, and Ashutosh Rana. The film is set to release on November 5, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

