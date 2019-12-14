Mardaani 2 Day 1 Box-Office Collection: Rani Mukerji's Film Opens In Single Digit

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mardaani 2' that released on December 13 witnesses a good opening on Day 1 at the box-office. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the numbers — ₹ 3.80 cr. #India biz. He further revealed that the film will earn more because of the strong word of mouth and positive reviews by critics.

#Mardaani2 witnesses stronger occupancy post 3 pm shows, after a lukewarm takeoff in morning... Multiplexes are dominating... Riding on super-strong word of mouth + tremendous critical acclaim, the footfalls should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 3.80 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2019

Rani!!! Hearing great things about Mardaani 2! Can't wait to see it. Congratulations and all the very best!

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 14, 2019

The movie is an action-thriller where Rani Mukherji's character Shivani Shivaji Roy will be seen fighting the crimes committed on other women by society. Rani Mukerji is pitted against a 21-year old antagonist in this film. The previous edition of the film was based on child trafficking. The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi, who was the writer of the first Mardaani film. Mardaani 2 was shot extensively in Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan. This will be Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide.

Talking about the film, Rani said, "If you are capable of raping somebody, then you are big enough to be punished for the same crime. There’s a big debate on this going on about this. I don’t think rape in any form done by anyone should be pardonable. A crime like that makes you a criminal and there should be no pardon for that kind of crime. I don’t think anybody has the right to take your dignity away from you. And that crime cannot be forgiven due to factors like age."

