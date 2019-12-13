Mardaani 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji's Riveting & Gritty Crime Thriller Is An Eye-opener

Mardaani 2 is the sequel to the original that released way back in 2014. From the looks of it, top-notch cop Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani Mukerji) is up against a brutal killer who honeytraps young women and rapes them before murdering. And so with a rapist and killer on the loose, will Shivani (Rani) be able to nab the criminal before he strikes again? Let's find out!

Director: Gopi Puthran

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vishal Jethwa & Jisshu Sengupta

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Date Released: 13th December 2019

IBFC Rating: U/A

Duration: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Reviewer Rating: 3.5/5

Setting the Scene:

The film is set in the educational town of Rajasthan, Kota. In the very first scene, writer & director Gopi Puthran makes sure that one is hooked to this nail-biting crime thriller. With a psycho killer on the loose, Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani Mukerji) is portrayed as a no-nonsense cop who is not afraid to take on any criminal, the antagonist of the film, Sunny (Vishal Jethwa) holds his own confidently even against a powerhouse like Ranu Mukerji. Although he looks like a youngster in his 20s, extremely innocent, his gritty & brutal crimes are hard to stomach.

Plot:

Rani Mukerji reprises her role as a feisty cop, however, unlike the child trafficker in the first one, the sequel focuses on a serial killer, who shows off his kills and is completely narcissistic to the core. Young and fierce women are easy targets, and his brutality & bestiality against them can touch a raw nerve. Over the course of the film, he rounds off many women and his crafty methods leave the viewer a little stunned. The way he goes unnoticed under the nose of policemen? How he just sneakily enters the house of a Superintendent of Police and no one questions them. While the film is an enthralling watch, there are multiple questions that are left unanswered in the end

Verdict:

One might think that given such a good actress, Rani Mukerji will be the driving force of this gritty drama, but standing tall in front of her is Vishal Jethwa, and as a debutant, he has done a rather swell job. He makes you hate his character and has put in his best to stay true to his role and perform honestly. Ever since the first minute of the film, director Puthran has utilized every screen time to bring out a nail-biting story. There is hardly any chance that the viewer will take his/her eyes off the screen. All the actors including the supporting cast have done an amazing job. And while a few sequences may be hard to stomach, it is an eye-opener that delivers a strong and impactful message at the end of it. Given so many plus points, it is a must-watch for every cine-goer this weekend!

What works: Powerful performances by the actor, background score, top-notch writing.

What doesn't work: Men in the film have been stereotyped and portrayed as misogynistic and insensitive towards women and their plight.

