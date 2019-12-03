'Mardaani 2' New Posters: Rani Mukerji As Shivani Shivaji Roy Asks Hard-hitting Questions

Rani Mukerji’s edge of the seat entertainer and much-awaited cop thriller Mardaani 2 is all set to release this year. Rani, who is currently busy promoting her film, opened up to a news daily about how she battled certain fears while making the film. The makers of the film unveiled the trailer of Mardaani 2 on November 14 and the visual created a stir amongst the audience. Rani Mukerji’s fierce avatar can be clearly seen in the posters and visuals. On December 3, the makers of Mardaani 2 shared six posters of the film with intriguing captions.

Mardaani 2 news posters

On December 2, the makers of Mardaani 2 have released back-to-back six posters of the film. The posters highlight the hashtag ‘#SheWontStop’ and talk about the rape issues prevailing in India. One of the posters says, “Can people blame the rape victim instead of the rapist?” and another says, “Is a woman travelling on public transport treated like public property?” Rani Mukerji's expression in every poster defines sheer concern and showcases the need for a change in the country. The posters have got the internet talking with the captions. Have a look.

Read | Rani Mukerji to turn news anchor to promote her upcoming film 'Mardaani 2'

Read | Mardaani 2 actor Rani Mukerji set to become a real life news anchor for the film

Read | Rani Mukerji on overcoming hydrophobia for 'Mardaani 2': Was disturbed, had a fear

Mardaani 2 will reportedly bring to light the vicious crimes against women and will also highlight the grave issue of how crimes committed against juveniles are on the rise now. The trailer of the film has been well-received by the masses and also gives a glimpse of the actor's powerful performance. Helmed by Gopi Puthran, the movie will see Rani fight against the antagonist and punish him for his crimes. Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 will hit the theatres on December 13.

Read | Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji To Meet India’s Police Force And Their Families

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.