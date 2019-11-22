Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji To Meet India’s Police Force And Their Families

Rani Mukerji is making her comeback in Bollywood with the movie Mardaani 2. The movie is helmed by Gopi Puthran and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Shivani Shivaji Roy who is on a mission to catch a young and remorseless serial killer who is raping and murdering young women in the city. Mardaani 2 also features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Rajesh Sharma in significant roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 13, 2019.

The trailer of Mardaani 2 was released a few days ago and it has garnered high praise. The trailer also succeeded to hook the viewers. The promotion of the film is soon going to kick start and Rani Mukerji will be reportedly seen stepping in the shoes of police officers by meeting them and their families. In an interview with a reputed daily, Rani Mukerji opened up about meeting the Indian Police force while she promotes Mardaani 2 from one state to another. Rani Mukerji reportedly mentioned that she is doing it to celebrate the act of bravery and valour of the policemen in the country. She further added that she will be doing various activities to honour the sacrifice that they make for the country.

Rani Mukerji also mentioned that meeting super cops, interacting with the traffic police officers, the night patrol teams and visiting training centres for women cops will give her an opportunity to learn how police officials maintain 24/7 vigil to protect everyone day and night from every possible harm. Mardaani 2 has been reportedly shot in Kota, Rajasthan. It is also the sequel of the 2014 movie Mardaani. Fans and followers are excited to watch the film

