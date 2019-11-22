Rani To Deliver Mardaani 2's Hard-hitting Message During Pink Ball Match In Eden

Rani Mukerji is set to take the message of her film Mardaani 2 to a national scale while talking about the film during India and Bangladesh’s first pink-ball match at Eden Gardens. Rani is set to reprise her role of Shivani Shivaji Roy from the first installment of the Mardaani franchise. Read on to know what Rani Mukerji has to say about this opportunity.

Rani Mukerji is set to reprise her role as inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film Mardaani 2. Rani is leaving no stone unturned for promoting her film. In order to take forward the hard-hitting message of Mardaani 2, she will be attending the day-night Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday at Kolkata's iconic Eden Garden stadium.

A source close to Rani’s team revealed that Rani will be at Eden Gardens when India takes on Bangladesh for the first-ever test match to be played with the pink ball. The source also stated since the Mardaani actor will be anyway in the city to promote Mardaani 2, this will be a great opportunity to spread the message of the film to everyone who will be watching this much talked about match.

Rani Mukerji also spoke about delivering the hard-hitting message of the film during an interview with another media portal. The Black actor said that this will be the first time that she will be watching a match at Eden Gardens. She continued by stating that she has always heard about the atmosphere at Eden from her parents, they called it electrifying. She revealed that it will be quite an experience for her to watch the match live at the iconic stadium. Rani Mukerji said that it is another happy occasion since she will be presenting the message of Mardaani 2 to the people present there and millions of other people who will be watching the match through the live broadcast.

