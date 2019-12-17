Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Tops Billboard Charts

Mariah Carey popularly known as the queen of Christmas grabbed all the eyeballs recently for her famous Christmas song, All I want for Christmas is You. 25 years after its release, the song is No.1 on the billboards in the Hot 100. This achievement has brought Carey one step closer to making history.

Mariah Carey released the song in 1994. This instant classic gained recognition during the time of its release too, as the song became one of the only songs from the post 60’s to make it into the holiday songbook canon. However, as it was first released as the non-commercial single, it could not be a part of the Hot 100 chart.

A series of changes in rules made the song All I Want for Christmas Is You on and off the billboard charts every holiday season ever after. In 2017, the song made an entry on number 9 on the Hot 100 chart. It was the first time that the song entered the Hot 100 chart in Top 10. In 2018, the song entered the list of Top 5 in Hot 100. On the 25th anniversary of the song, the song has finally reached a milestone and holds the number one position in the Billboard charts.

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 for the first time this week, 25 years after its release. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) December 16, 2019

This milestone has also solidified the singer Mariah Carey’s status in the music industry. All I Want for Christmas is Carey’s 19th No. 1 hit. The only artists with more hits than her are the Beatles, with 20. If Carey gets one more, she’ll tie their record; with two, she’ll beat them. Moreover, Carey is now one of only four artists who have had No. 1 hits every decade since the 1990s, joining Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Usher. This means that if All I Want for Christmas Is You can just hold onto its spot through the first week of January, Mariah Carey will become the only artist in Billboard history to have a No. 1 hit in four consecutive decades.

