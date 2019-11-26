Marjaavaan, Satyamev Jayate, & Other Movies Helmed By Director Milap Zaveri

Milap Milan Zaveri is one of Bollywood's most prolific commercial movie screenwriters. A self-confessed fan of Bollywood's masala potboilers, Milap Milan Zaveri is the creative mind behind hits such as Heyy Babyy, Main Tera Hero, Housefull, Grand Masti, and Shootout at Wadala, to name a few. Besides screenwriting and dialogue, Milap has also dabbled in direction. Here are some of Milap Milan Zaveri's films as a director:

1. Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai

Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai is Milap Milan Zaveri's directorial debut. It was released in the year 2010. The film starred Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The romantic-comedy was Warner Bros. Pictures third Indian film production. It was released to mixed reactions from critics and its box-office performance was average.

2. Mastizaade

Mastizaade is an adult comedy that released in the year 2016. It starred Vir Das, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sunny Leone in a double role. The film received extreme negative reaction from the critics but was a decent hit at the box-office.

3. Satyamev Jayate

Satyamev Jayate is a 2018 vigilante-action thriller. The film starred John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles and was their second collaboration after 2013's Shootout At Wadala, for which Milap Milan Zaveri had written the dialogues. Satyamev Jayate released on Independence Day, 2018, and was a huge box-office success, having grossed ₹108.95 crore, which is a huge number for an A-rated film. Milap is now gearing up for the sequel to the film, which will star John and Divya Khosla Kumar. The film is slated for release on October 2, 2020.

4. Marjaavaan

Marjaavaan is the latest writing and directorial effort from Milap Milan Zaveri. The violent romantic-thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet, while Riteish Deshmukh plays the primary antagonist. The film released on November 15, 2019 and received a positive response from the audience.

