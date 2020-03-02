Masaba Gupta And Madhu Mantena Granted Divorce: Reports

Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta and producer Madhu Mantena have been granted mail, according to a report in an entertainment portal. According to the report the duo was granted divorce sometime in September last year, but it went largely unreported.

In mid-2018, Masaba and Madhu announced to the world their decision to separate. In a long Instagram post, Masaba said the couple had decided on a trial separation. She had said, “To our family, friends, acquaintances. With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say for now is that ‘What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share.”

The couple tied the knot in 2015. Meanwhile, shortly after the couple announced their separation, reports suggested that the reason behind the couple’s troubled marriage was Madhu Mantena’s infidelity. However, Masaba lashed out at reports and said that anything against Madhu’s character won’t be tolerated. Masaba in her tweet said, “Going to address this because of the infidelity bit attached. Or maybe I will address more as it comes, given that I won’t tolerate a single thing being said about Madhu’s character. Not true.”

On the work front, Madhu Mantena, who was once associated with Phantom films, has Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, Ranveer Singh's 83, and Ramayana, which is reportedly India's most expensive film with a budget of over Rs 500 crore, as some of the next projects. While Masaba Gupta is a noted fashion designer and the owner of House Of Masaba.

