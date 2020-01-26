Masaba Gupta Giving Some Relatable Life Quotes Is All The Inspiration We Need

Masaba Gupta was born to West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards and Indian actress Neena Gupta. She was brought up in Mumbai. At the age of 8, she wanted to be a tennis player, however, she left that calling at the age of 16.

Being passionate about dance and music, Masaba wanted to join Shiamak Davar's dance group, but her mom was against it. She then took up a course in music and dance school in London but later dropped out in light of the fact that she felt homesick. She has learned a lot from her mother and her quotes have inspired many.

Here, we have compiled some of the best Masaba quotes on life:

Super relatable life quotes from Masaba

Masaba posted a picture on Instagram which showed her 'real face' to the world. She said it took a lot of guts for her to post this picture. She captioned it as: “ It's taken me a LOT to put up this picture. But I felt like I had to. Of course, acne is common & weight problems are common and people deal with it and get over it with time. But what do you do when your bang in the middle of it? I've had terrible acne for 14 yrs and by terrible I mean, most days it looked like I had a cigarette stubbed in my face. Dark scars in my face & in my head. There were days I would refuse to leave home without putting powder on my face & refused to put any lights on in the room…” Read the whole caption in the post given below

Also read | Neena Gupta's Looks From 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' And 'Panga' Premieres Are Stunning

In spite of the fact that Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards never got hitched, their choice didn't have any impact on Masaba's concept of marriage.

Also read | Neena Gupta Says 'Apna Time Aagaya' As She Has Her Kitty Full Of Movies

“ I don’t think whatever happened with my parents has anything to do with me. People thought I would shy away from marriage but I got married at a young age. I felt my parents were never negative about the institution of marriage.”

The trolls may have attempted a ton, but it had zero impact on Masaba Gupta. She found a warrior rising in herself.

Also read | Masaba Gupta & Neena Gupta's Combined Net Worth Is An Unbelievable Figure, Check Here

“It didn’t dent my spirit. I found a fighter emerge in me. When I post something on social media, there are a bunch of people commenting nasty things. I have always believed as long as there is a nameless faceless person trolling you, you can’t get bogged down by them.”

Also read | Neena Gupta Shares Family Photograph Of The Cast Members Of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.