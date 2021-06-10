Masaba Gupta Misses Sonam Kapoor On Her 36th B'day, Calls Her 'pocket Full Of Sunshine'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrated her 36th birthday on June 9. As wishes were pouring in for the actor, designer Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle to wish the former on her special day. Masaba posted two adorable images of Sonam Kapoor and penned a heartfelt note sending her birthday love. Sharing Sonam Kapoor's birthday post, Gupta said, "Happy Birthday @sonamkapoor | You’re a pocket full of sunshine & we miss you lots".

Masaba's wishes for Sonam Kapoor

As seen in Masaba Gupta's Instagram post, the actor shared two candid pics of Sonam. In the first image, Masaba added a monochromic picture, wherein Sonam Kapoor is seen flashing her million-dollar smile. In the second image, she shared another smiling candid of Sonam. Here, Kapoor stunned in a white shirt and grey sequin skirt ensemble.

While Sonam Kapoor's hair was tied in a loose bun, she was styled in diamond jewellery and red lip colour. Masaba Gupta's Instagram caption mentioned, "Can’t wait to go shopping & buy impractical handbags ....Love you".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Masaba Gupta were quick to share their reactions. One of the users said, "Heartiest wishes", while another added, "THE LADY WITH THE MOST RADIANT SMILE". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

On Sonam Kapoor's birthday, her father Anil Kapoor shared an Instagram post wishing the actor. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures, Sonam Kapoor's childhood birthday pics. He also penned a lengthy note sending her birthday love. Take a look at Anil Kapoor's Instagram post and birthday wishes for the latter.

Anil Kapoor wrote,

To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you.

I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!

