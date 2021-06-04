Masaba Gupta Praises Mom Neena Gupta For 'defying Age' As She Rings In 62nd Birthday

Celebrated veteran actor Neena Gupta rings in her 62nd birthday today, i.e. June 4, 2021. While social media has been flooded with sweet birthday wishes for the Badhai Ho star by netizens, her beloved daughter Masaba Gupta also took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note for her mom. The ace designer shared a gorgeous photograph of Neena on Instagram and lavished her with compliments for being "uninterested in what the world has to say" and more.

On Neena Gupta's birthday, daughter Masaba Gupta praises her for "defying age"

While Neena Gupta has been basking in praise for her exemplary performance as Sardar in the newly-released film Sardar Ka Grandson, Masaba Gupta's mother is being showered with immense love by fans today as she turned 62. Now, joining the bandwagon of other celebrities who wished her on social media, including Soni Razdan, Ayushman Khurrana and others is her fashion designer daughter, Masaba. Earlier today, the 32-year-old shared a photograph of Neena on Instagram from one of her photoshoots with Joseph Radhik.

In the photograph, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor could be seen flashing her beaming smile at the camera in an off-white outfit with sheer sleeves. In the caption of her IG post, Masaba wrote, "Defying age, breaking rules & uninterested in what the world has to say...all while having a lot of fun". She added, "That’s @neena_gupta & it’s her birthday today. Happy birthday, Mom. (camera): @josephradhik".

Soon after Masaba Gupta's birthday wish for mother Neena Gupta surfaced on social media, a lot of fans and celebrities flocked to the comment section of her post to wish the 62-year-old a "Happy Birthday". Among the many who wished Neena on her birthday are Pooja Dhingra, Maria Goretti, Roshan Abbas' wife Shaheen Abbas and others. While Maria wrote, "What a beautiful woman inside out @neena_gupta, happiest Birthday, may the adventure never stop", Shaheen wrote, "My favvvv @neena_gupta Happy Birthday". Furthermore, netizens also penned some lovely birthday wishes for the prolific Bollywood actor in the comment section of Masaba's post.

